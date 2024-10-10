Nawaz, Bilawal Meet To Explore Solutions For Pakistan's Current Situation
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, met with former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday to discuss the country's current situation and explore solutions to the challenges it faces.
The meeting took place at Punjab House, Islamabad, where Pakistan Muslim League-N President Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed Bilawal Bhutto upon his arrival.
The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the inflation rate drop from 32% to 6.9%, the reduction in the policy rate, overall economic progress, and the continuous improvement in economic indicators, including the record $8.8 billion sent by overseas Pakistanis.
The two leaders expressed optimism about the swift relief for Pakistan and its people, calling it an auspicious sign, while also welcoming the arrival of the Saudi investor delegation and the hosting of the the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Federal capital.
The two leaders agreed that these activities mark a highly positive development for Pakistan's international standing and economic progress.
Nawaz Sharif stated that time has proven the 2006 Charter of Democracy (CoD) to be a historic and timely decision. He credited the charter with stabilizing democracy, allowing Parliament to complete its term, and uniting political parties against non-democratic forces that promoted sit-ins and unrest.
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif emphasised the need for a justice system where institutions and public opinion hold more weight than individual influence.
Nawaz stressed the importance of preventing any single individual from dominating and potentially destabilizing Pakistan's democratic system. He advocates for a system where no one person has the authority to undermine the democratic process at will, ensuring the country and its people are protected from being led into darkness by individual ambitions.
Today's economic success relies heavily on political unity and agreement, said Nawaz adding in fact, the Charter of Democracy emphasizes the importance of all forces working together to achieve economic and political stability in Pakistan, ultimately leading to a prosperous nation.
Nawaz Sharif stated that PPP and PML-N are united in promoting political tolerance, morality, constitution, law and parliamentary supremacy.
He praised the 18th Amendment for strengthening institutions and democracy, and commended Bilawal Bhutto's political efforts, emphasizing collective progress over individual interests.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari praised the historic contributions of Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif in advancing Pakistan's democracy, emphasizing the need to continue this journey. He commended Nawaz's invaluable experience, vision, and leadership, stating that Pakistan greatly benefits from his political expertise.
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Australia, Pakistan mark 40 years of agriculture cooperation with bus art campaign2 minutes ago
-
Mullick slams IIOJK elections, urges legal fraternity to advocate for Kashmiris self-determination2 minutes ago
-
Delegation led by Uzma Yaqoob calls on Governor2 minutes ago
-
Additional IG directs strict enforcement of Anti-Rape Investigation & Trial Act 20212 minutes ago
-
Health minister emphasizes merit-based appointments in medical colleges12 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s health advisor praises Drug Testing Laboratory's global standards12 minutes ago
-
UNFPA will contribute to human capital development through skills-based education:Report21 minutes ago
-
DPO DIKhan visits check post to review security situation22 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief grieved over passing of former NA Speaker Elahi Bux Soomro22 minutes ago
-
International Day of the girl to celebrate tomorrow22 minutes ago
-
CM message on World Mental Health Day22 minutes ago
-
PU VC links women’s social uplift to their economic empowerment32 minutes ago