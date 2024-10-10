ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, met with former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday to discuss the country's current situation and explore solutions to the challenges it faces.

The meeting took place at Punjab House, Islamabad, where Pakistan Muslim League-N President Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed Bilawal Bhutto upon his arrival.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the inflation rate drop from 32% to 6.9%, the reduction in the policy rate, overall economic progress, and the continuous improvement in economic indicators, including the record $8.8 billion sent by overseas Pakistanis.

The two leaders expressed optimism about the swift relief for Pakistan and its people, calling it an auspicious sign, while also welcoming the arrival of the Saudi investor delegation and the hosting of the the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Federal capital.

The two leaders agreed that these activities mark a highly positive development for Pakistan's international standing and economic progress.

Nawaz Sharif stated that time has proven the 2006 Charter of Democracy (CoD) to be a historic and timely decision. He credited the charter with stabilizing democracy, allowing Parliament to complete its term, and uniting political parties against non-democratic forces that promoted sit-ins and unrest.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif emphasised the need for a justice system where institutions and public opinion hold more weight than individual influence.

Nawaz stressed the importance of preventing any single individual from dominating and potentially destabilizing Pakistan's democratic system. He advocates for a system where no one person has the authority to undermine the democratic process at will, ensuring the country and its people are protected from being led into darkness by individual ambitions.

Today's economic success relies heavily on political unity and agreement, said Nawaz adding in fact, the Charter of Democracy emphasizes the importance of all forces working together to achieve economic and political stability in Pakistan, ultimately leading to a prosperous nation.

Nawaz Sharif stated that PPP and PML-N are united in promoting political tolerance, morality, constitution, law and parliamentary supremacy.

He praised the 18th Amendment for strengthening institutions and democracy, and commended Bilawal Bhutto's political efforts, emphasizing collective progress over individual interests.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari praised the historic contributions of Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif in advancing Pakistan's democracy, emphasizing the need to continue this journey. He commended Nawaz's invaluable experience, vision, and leadership, stating that Pakistan greatly benefits from his political expertise.