Nawaz Bringing New Vision: Musadik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2024 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Musadik Malik said on Sunday that those who had violated law must be held accountable.

Talking to media here he said that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif was bringing a new vision among people on the basis of his performance.

He said that people would give their decision on February 8, adding that the PML-N had launched various public welfare projects in Punjab. "A development comparison between Sindh and Punjab will make the situation crystal clear," he said and added that interference in democracy was not good at all.

He further said that what Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said about Nawaz Sharif's tenure was not correct. "Abbasi was not criticizing the PML-N but himself," he maintained.

