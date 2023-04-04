Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Calls Parliament To Assert Its Supremacy

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Nawaz calls Parliament to assert its supremacy

Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz's (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday called the Parliament to establish its supremacy following the recent Punjab poll verdict issued by the Supreme Court, which he said to have virtually "incapacitated the legislature making it redundant"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz's (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday called the Parliament to establish its supremacy following the recent Punjab poll verdict issued by the Supreme Court, which he said to have virtually "incapacitated the legislature making it redundant." Speaking to reporters on Tuesday in London, Sharif argued that the survival of the country depended on the strength of its democratic institutions, and criticized the ongoing "drama" of ousting elected governments.

According to Sharif, the current verdict in the Punjab polls case was purportedly to give benefit to "one pampered person while incapacitating the state".

"This is a pity," Sharif said. "This is the result of over 70 years of mismanagement and corruption in our political system. It is time for us to re-evaluate the way we run our country," he asserted.

Sharif, highlighted the "doctrine of necessity" which had been invoked numerous times in Pakistan's history to legitimize military coups and other unconstitutional actions.

He argued that this doctrine was only applied to elected governments, while dictators had enjoyed immunity from prosecution. This double standard had weakened Pakistan's democratic institutions, he added.

The former prime minister also expressed dismay over the rejection of the demand to constitute a full court, stating that he believed there may have been "ulterior motives behind the decision".

He said that the decision against him in the Panama papers case was incorrect and should have been reviewed by a new-constituted bench. Sharif also alleged that his disqualification was the result of a collaboration between three former individuals occupying key positions.

According to Sharif, the real victims of his ouster were the people of Pakistan which pushed the country into chaos. He praised the judges who were on the right path, stating that they were waging a "jihad" for the betterment of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Supreme Court Jihad Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Immunity London Panama May Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

NATO Secretary General Confirms Presence of Leopar ..

NATO Secretary General Confirms Presence of Leopard, Challenger Tanks in Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 44th death anniversary former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhut ..

44th death anniversary former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed across country

6 minutes ago
 Russian wanted by US announces escape from Italian ..

Russian wanted by US announces escape from Italian arrest

6 minutes ago
 China to Take Measures If Tokyo Restricts Chipmaki ..

China to Take Measures If Tokyo Restricts Chipmaking Equipment Exports - Commerc ..

6 minutes ago
 Modi govt's belligerent policies have put regional ..

Modi govt's belligerent policies have put regional & int'l peace at risk: Chairp ..

6 minutes ago
 Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Spu ..

Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Sputnik Correspondent

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.