Nawaz can bring economic stability in country: Hafiz Hamdullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 11:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Senior leader of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Hafiz Hamdullah on Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif is a visionary leader who can bring economic stability with the help of politicians in the country.

It was the responsibility of all citizens and political party members to work for development of the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on terrorism incidents reported in different parts, he said it was the duty of the State to provide security and safety to every citizen. There was a serious need to evolve a comprehensive strategy to flush out terrorism from this part of the region, he added.

Senator Dr Musadiq Malik said that Pakistan Armed Forces and civilian institutions had made achievements while fighting war on terror.

In reply to a question about political role of Nawaz Sharif after his arrival to hometown, he said Nawaz Sharif had a track record of development projects.

He hoped that people will vote for PML-N in next elections so that Nawaz Sharif could complete the incomplete projects after forming the government in the country.

He said Nawaz Sharif had a vast experience of developing remote areas of the four provinces. Many energy and gas projects were launched by PML-N's government, he added.

Senator Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Saifullah Abro said that Nawaz Sharif should come to Pakistan to revive the country's economy.

He said that Election Commission of Pakistan should announce election date after Nawaz Sharif's arrival.

