Nawaz can go abroad for treatment on suggestion of medical board: Shehryar Khan Afridi

Minister for Narcotics Control, States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday said on the suggestions and recommendations of medical board, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could go to abroad for medical treatment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control, States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday said on the suggestions and recommendations of medical board , former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could go to abroad for medical treatment.

After the health recovery, Nawaz Sharif had to face the cases again which were registered against him during the regime of Pakistan Peoples' Party, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister prayed for early health recovery of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari and categorically stated that there was no concept or word of National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the dictionary of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said some political parties were doing baseless politics over Nawaz Sharif's health for political point scoring. The court had approved the bail of Nawaz Sharif on humanitarian ground as he was facing multiple diseases including blood pressure, sugar, kidney and platelets, he added.

He said any Federal minister did not have personal enmity with Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to recover the looted national wealth.

Replying to a question, Shehryar Afridi said the PTI government was making all out efforts to resolve all issues to provide relief to the masses.