UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Can Go Abroad For Treatment On Suggestion Of Medical Board: Shehryar Khan Afridi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:23 PM

Nawaz can go abroad for treatment on suggestion of medical board: Shehryar Khan Afridi

Minister for Narcotics Control, States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday said on the suggestions and recommendations of medical board, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could go to abroad for medical treatment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control, States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday said on the suggestions and recommendations of medical board, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could go to abroad for medical treatment.

After the health recovery, Nawaz Sharif had to face the cases again which were registered against him during the regime of Pakistan Peoples' Party, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister prayed for early health recovery of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari and categorically stated that there was no concept or word of National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the dictionary of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said some political parties were doing baseless politics over Nawaz Sharif's health for political point scoring. The court had approved the bail of Nawaz Sharif on humanitarian ground as he was facing multiple diseases including blood pressure, sugar, kidney and platelets, he added.

He said any Federal minister did not have personal enmity with Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to recover the looted national wealth.

Replying to a question, Shehryar Afridi said the PTI government was making all out efforts to resolve all issues to provide relief to the masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) Afridi All Government Blood Court

Recent Stories

Putin, Merkel Discuss Settlement of Ukrainian Conf ..

2 minutes ago

Khatam e Nabuwat integral part of faith: Speaker N ..

2 minutes ago

Hope ton powers West Indies to ODI sweep over Afgh ..

2 minutes ago

Stock markets start week in reverse gear

2 minutes ago

Mentally retarted patients to be provided better t ..

25 minutes ago

Matuidi out of France's Euro 2020 qualifiers with ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.