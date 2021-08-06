Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akber on Friday said that Nawaz Sharif could not stay in United Kingdom on false pretense of illness as he had been declared liar

Reacting to a tweet of Maryam Aurangzeb, he said that it was the fact that Nawaz Sharif was declared liar from all courts of the country and he cheated them.

He said that he could not further stay in United Kingdom by pretending illness as had been declared as liar.

Shahzad Akbar tweeted whether Maryam Aurangzeb weep, scream or protest it is a fact that Nawaz Sharif could not stay more in United Kingdom.