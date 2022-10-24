UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Celebrates Diwali In London

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Nawaz celebrates Diwali in London

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday greeted Hindu Community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Diwali

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz also participated in a cake-cutting ceremony regarding Diwali in his London office along with party member of the National Assembly Darshan Lal.

On the occasion, Nawaz Sharif cut the Diwali cake along with MNA Darshan Lal and expressed best wishes for the Hindu community, and prayed for the day to bring peace, joy, and harmony to Pakistan, says a message received here.

