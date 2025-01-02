Nawaz condoles demise of PML-N leader

PML-N President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif paid a short visit to Faisalabad on Thursday to offer condolences on the demise of PML-N ticket-holder Asrar Ahmed Munnay Khan

He arrived by helicopter at University of Agriculture Faisalabad and then reached the residence of late Asrar Ahmed Munnay Khan.

He met the family members and offered his condolences.

He recited ‘Fateha’ for the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

Earlier, Senator Talal Chaudhry, former state minister Abid Sher Ali, commissioner Silwat Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, CPO Kamran Adil and others accorded him a warm welcome on his arrival.