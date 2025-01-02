Open Menu

Nawaz Condoles Demise Of PML-N Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 07:48 PM

Nawaz condoles demise of PML-N leader

PML-N President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif paid a short visit to Faisalabad on Thursday to offer condolences on the demise of PML-N ticket-holder Asrar Ahmed Munnay Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) PML-N President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif paid a short visit to Faisalabad on Thursday to offer condolences on the demise of PML-N ticket-holder Asrar Ahmed Munnay Khan.

He arrived by helicopter at University of Agriculture Faisalabad and then reached the residence of late Asrar Ahmed Munnay Khan.

He met the family members and offered his condolences.

He recited ‘Fateha’ for the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

Earlier, Senator Talal Chaudhry, former state minister Abid Sher Ali, commissioner Silwat Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, CPO Kamran Adil and others accorded him a warm welcome on his arrival.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Faisalabad Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Abid Sher Ali Visit Nasir Asrar Talal Chaudhry Family University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

2 minutes ago
 Motorcycle lifter held, stolen bikes recovered

Motorcycle lifter held, stolen bikes recovered

2 minutes ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of PML-N leader

Nawaz condoles demise of PML-N leader

2 minutes ago
 DIG Raza chairs meeting on crime prevention measur ..

DIG Raza chairs meeting on crime prevention measures

2 minutes ago
 Punjab ministers review winter emergency arrangeme ..

Punjab ministers review winter emergency arrangements in Murree

2 minutes ago
 Price of gold increased by 1, 100 per tola in Paki ..

Price of gold increased by 1, 100 per tola in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
10-marla state land retrieved

10-marla state land retrieved

13 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss collaboration between WFD, service ..

Meeting discuss collaboration between WFD, service providers

13 minutes ago
 WASA recovers Rs.9m from defaulters, detaches 318 ..

WASA recovers Rs.9m from defaulters, detaches 318 connections during December

13 minutes ago
 Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration ..

Rain, snowfall forecast in Murree, administration issues travel advisory

21 minutes ago
 Bushra Ansari reveals reasons to marry Javed Sheik ..

Bushra Ansari reveals reasons to marry Javed Sheikh

32 minutes ago
 Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Kh ..

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak visits Dreams Project si ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan