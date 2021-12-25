UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Declared Guilty From SC, How Could He Participate In Country's Politics: Shahzad Akbar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 10:56 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability and Interior Barrister Shahzad Akbar Saturday said Nawaz Sharif was declared guilty and disqualified from Supreme Court (SC) for whole life, how could he participate in country's politics

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif went abroad on medical grounds, but he did not get admission in any hospital in London for the purpose from day one till date.

He said, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders were giving controversial statements about returning of Nawaz Sharif.

Shahzad Akbar said, the Supreme Court Bar was a professional body, so it should avoid from indulging itself into political matters, adding the president of the SC Bar Council had met with Nawaz Sharif and submitting application from the council regarding Nawaz Sharif's case was not appropriate.

