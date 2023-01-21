UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Directs Party Leaders To Vigorously Contest Punjab, KP Elections: Rana Sana

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2023 | 12:51 AM

Nawaz directs party leaders to vigorously contest Punjab, KP elections: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Friday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif had directed the party leaders to vigorously contest the election for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies with complete preparations.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz would soon return to Pakistan to assume her new responsibilities as chief organizer and lead the party's election campaign, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Rana Sana said political stability in the country was not possible in the presence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, who was pursuing the "politics of hate".

He termed the PTI leaders "hypocrites", as they wanted to enter the National Assembly while they had dissolved the provincial assemblies.

