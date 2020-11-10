Nawaz disappoints nation over anti-Pakistan statements: Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif had disappointed the whole nation over anti-Pakistan statements.

The popularity of Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was sliding due to anti-state narrative, she stated while talking to a private television channel.

The allegations and public meetings organized by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), could not resolve the problems of the masses and the country, she added.

Expressing dismay over the ill-planning of the last governments, she said that weak policies of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz, could not produce results for national institutions.