UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Disappoints Nation Over Anti-Pakistan Statements: Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:21 AM

Nawaz disappoints nation over anti-Pakistan statements: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif had disappointed the whole nation over anti-Pakistan statements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Nawaz Sharif had disappointed the whole nation over anti-Pakistan statements.

The popularity of Ex Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was sliding due to anti-state narrative, she stated while talking to a private television channel.

The allegations and public meetings organized by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), could not resolve the problems of the masses and the country, she added.

Expressing dismay over the ill-planning of the last governments, she said that weak policies of Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz, could not produce results for national institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Muslim TV

Recent Stories

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

22 minutes ago

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

22 minutes ago

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President of Guine ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways, UAE Football Association announce ..

1 hour ago

Palestine Willing to Pick Up Peace Talks Once Trum ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.