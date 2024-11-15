Nawaz-e-Istesqa held across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on PM call

(@FahadShabbir)

On the call of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Namaz-e-Istesqa was held in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa where people prayed for rains on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) On the call of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Namaz-e-Istesqa was held in all districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa where people prayed for rains on Friday.

After Friday prayers, the people offered the Namaz-e-Istesqa for an end of the prolonged drought in the country.At Peshawar, Istesqa prayer was offered in all mosques including Mohabat Khan mosque, Masjid e Zargooni, Sunheri mosque and Speen Jumat.

Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Chief Khateeb of Khyber Pakthunkhwa highlighted significance of Namaz-e-Istesqa at Mohabat Khan mosque and offered collective dua for rains.

Special prayers for progress and property of Pakistan was also offered.

The special prayer was also offered at DI Khan, Abbottabad, Bannu, Malakand, Swat, Kohat, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Waziristan, Khyber, Kurrum, Bajaur, Mohmand, Swabi, Karak and other districts.The people offered forgiveness and mercy besides prayed for rains and end of smog in Punjab.