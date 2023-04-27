UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Expresses Gratitude To Almighty For Visiting Makkah & Madinah

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday expressed his gratitude to Allah Almighty for granting him the opportunity to visit the holy cities of Makkah Muazma and Madina Munawara

Talking to the media in London, he said,"I had the opportunity to visit Madina and Makkah, once again, and I prayed there for the safety and prosperity of Pakistan and its people."To a question, Nawaz said the demands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had no substance, which it had been repeating the same demands for the last 20 years.

