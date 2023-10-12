Open Menu

Nawaz Fully Capable To Address Challenges Of Inflation, Poverty: Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Nawaz fully capable to address challenges of inflation, poverty: Asif

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Ex Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif is a fully capable leader in Pakistan who can address challenges of inflation and poverty

“People want relief from high inflation, “ he said while talking to a private television channel.

Ex-Prime Minister has a track record of providing relief to the common man, he said adding that Nawaz Sharif will be the candidate for premiership after winning general elections in Pakistan.

In reply to a question, he said Nawaz Sharif always respected the constitution. He further stated that the PM had made the best efforts to implement the constitutional laws in this country.

Commenting on the Charter of Democracy (CoD), with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said Imran Khan has been found involved in hatching conspiracy against security institutions.

He added that the PTI Chairman is not capable of CoD-like agreements. Imran Khan committed a serious offence on May 9, he said.

The PTI Chairman should have punishment as per the law of this country, he said.

To a question about judiciary, Khawaja Asif said, there is a dire need to bring improvement in the judicial system.

To another question regarding the agenda of PML-N, he said Nawaz Sharif would remove inflation, and boost the economy to provide relief to the general public.

