Open Menu

Nawaz Gifts Laptop To Pakistani Student

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Nawaz gifts laptop to Pakistani student

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Monday gifted a laptop to 16-year-old Mahnoor Cheema, who has achieving A star grades in 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Monday gifted a laptop to 16-year-old Mahnoor Cheema, who has achieving A star grades in 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE).

PML-N President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was also present on the occasion.

Nawaz Sharif congratulated Ms Cheema, a Pakistani native, for her extraordinary feat , saying,"Her accomplishment has not only set a new historical record in the United Kingdom but also garnered international recognition."He said Mahnoor Cheema was a true embodiment of Pakistan's identity and a source of immense pride for the nation. "Her remarkable talent and unparalleled intelligence have not only elevated Pakistan's reputation globally but will also as a significant milestone in advancing girls' education in the country."

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Education United Kingdom Muslim

Recent Stories

AlNeyadi achieved inspiring journey for every Emir ..

AlNeyadi achieved inspiring journey for every Emirati and Arab: Ajman Ruler

15 seconds ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

23 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Global Wat ..

Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Global Water Organisation

29 seconds ago
 UN urgently seeks $1 bln aid for Sudan conflict re ..

UN urgently seeks $1 bln aid for Sudan conflict refugees

10 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince ..

RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

15 minutes ago
 "We are united for country's betterment": Jahangir ..

"We are united for country's betterment": Jahangir Tareen

10 minutes ago
ECNEC approves $1784.93 mln 'Emergency Plan for Po ..

ECNEC approves $1784.93 mln 'Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication'

10 minutes ago
 Steps urged to make country TB-free

Steps urged to make country TB-free

4 minutes ago
 Oman to host 2nd round of Munshid Al Sharjah quali ..

Oman to host 2nd round of Munshid Al Sharjah qualifiers

45 minutes ago
 Kenya Spearheads Landmark Renewable Energy Initiat ..

Kenya Spearheads Landmark Renewable Energy Initiative at Africa Climate Summit

45 minutes ago
 Four sentenced to death in blasphemy case

Four sentenced to death in blasphemy case

4 minutes ago
 Defence Day to show solidarity with martyrs: Raisa ..

Defence Day to show solidarity with martyrs: Raisani

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan