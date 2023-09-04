Nawaz gifts laptop to Pakistani student

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Monday gifted a laptop to 16-year-old Mahnoor Cheema, who has achieving A star grades in 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Monday gifted a laptop to 16-year-old Mahnoor Cheema, who has achieving A star grades in 34 subjects at the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE).

PML-N President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was also present on the occasion.

Nawaz Sharif congratulated Ms Cheema, a Pakistani native, for her extraordinary feat , saying,"Her accomplishment has not only set a new historical record in the United Kingdom but also garnered international recognition."He said Mahnoor Cheema was a true embodiment of Pakistan's identity and a source of immense pride for the nation. "Her remarkable talent and unparalleled intelligence have not only elevated Pakistan's reputation globally but will also as a significant milestone in advancing girls' education in the country."