Nawaz Given Temporary Relief By Islamabad High Court : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 11:00 PM

Nawaz given temporary relief by Islamabad High Court : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said it was the Islamabad High Court which had granted interim bail to Nawaz Sharif in Al-Aziza Steel Mills reference on medical grounds and the government did not have any such domain.

"The government cannot acquit or award punishment to an accused as it is the prerogative of the courts," she said while addressing a press conference here.

"A small section of media was trying to build a perception that Nawaz Sharif was given relief by the government which was incorrect," she said rejecting the rumors circulating in media about 'deal' between the government and opposition.

The national anti-graft watchdog was pursuing the case against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader in the court, Dr Firdous said while terming him the National Accountability Buearu's prisoner.

The government was fully cooperating with the court as its representatives appeared before the court timely and recorded their statements in that regard.

