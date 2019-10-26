UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Granted Interim Bail Till Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 07:32 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Saturday granted former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif interim bail till coming Tuesday on human rights grounds in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference verdict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Saturday granted former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif interim bail till coming Tuesday on human rights grounds in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference verdict.

IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah granted the interim bail against two surety bonds worth Rs2 millions each on a miscellaneous application filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PMLN) president Shahbaz Sharif for early hearing of Nawaz Sharif's bail plea.

The court directed prime minister, chief minister Punjab and chairman NAB to decide the matter regarding the bail of Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds.

During the course of proceedings, additional attorney general and additional prosecutor general National Accountability Bureau submitted that the federation and NAB had not objection over the bail on grounds of human rights.

