Nawaz Granted Permission On Medical Grounds To Go Abroad: Shahzad

Wed 15th December 2021 | 12:19 AM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said that Nawaz Sharif was granted permission on medical grounds to go abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said that Nawaz Sharif was granted permission on medical grounds to go abroad.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that PML-N, had been playing tactics through audio-video clips, Qatri letter, Calibri font and affidavits to get rid of corruption cases being tried against them, he said.

The PML-N had also put pressure on national institutions including courts to gain benefits, he said adding that all such tactics have gone against them.

Commenting on audio clip of Ex Chief Justice of Pakistan, he said a news channel reporter has made an excellent work after testifying the clip through an American company.

He urged the apex court to take notice against the responsible elements involved in maligning judiciary.

Replying to a question about PML-N's role in the past, he said the PML-N had indulged indecent practices and found attacking on national institutions as pressure tactics.

