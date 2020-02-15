UrduPoint.com
Nawaz HEART SURGERY: Nawaz Sharif Mother Leaves For London

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 04:31 PM

Nawaz HEART SURGERY: Nawaz Sharif mother leaves for London

Shamim Bibi mother of Nawaz Sharif has left for London in view of heart surgery of her son

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) Shamim Bibi mother of Nawaz Sharif has left for London in view of heart surgery of her son.PML-N Spokesperson said in her tweet " Shamim Bibi (Apa Jee), is leaving for London due to heart ailment of Nawaz Sharif.

An elderly and ailing mother is departing for London in connection with treatment of her son.She further tweeted " Bibi Jee was requested not to travel to London due to her poor health and old age but she expressed her desire to be with her son on the occasion of his operation.Maryam Aurangzeb has appealed to the nation to pray for early recovery of Nawaz Sharif.

Your Thoughts and Comments

