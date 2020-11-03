Nawaz, his daughter have no future on political landscape: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the Prime Minister was not ready to show leniency towards corrupt political elements as the narrative of PTI was based on across the board accountability.

Talking in a talk show on a private news channel, he said that PML-N would face more difficulties in near future due to its anti-state narrative, therefore he was seeing no future of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on political landscape of the country.

The minister said that due to emergence of PML-N from the establishment, the majority of its pro-establishment members would oppose their leadership over the anti-establishment narrative.

The people of Punjab have great anxiety and concern over the statements of Nawaz Sharif against armed forces as Punjab has rendered eminent sacrifices in defending their motherland against the enemy, he expressed and added that there was no chance for PML-N to survive in its home province of Punjab.

To a question PML-N dissident Abdul Qadir Baloch, Fawad Chaudhry said that Qadir Baloch decided to part ways with his party over its anti-state policies and non-serious attitude towards his complaints about life threats to him in his province.