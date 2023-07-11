Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

(@Abdulla99267510)

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 2023) Pakistan's political landscape witnessed significant developments as Nawaz Sharif, the supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), took steps to address the concerns raised by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), regarding meetings held in Dubai. This move comes after Fazlur Rehman expressed reservations about not being consulted about these meetings, which involved coalition partners.

To resolve the issue, Nawaz Sharif invited Fazlur Rehman to Dubai, diverting from his current residence in London.

The reports suggested that Asif Ali Zardari, the Co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), played a significant role in convincing Nawaz to ensure timely elections.

In an effort to mend relations, Nawaz Sharif entrusted the task of persuading Fazlur Rehman to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. As part of this initiative, Fazlur Rehman, accompanied by Minister for Communication Asad Mehmood, visited the Prime Minister's House to discuss the political situation in the country. During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif informed Fazlur Rehman about the ruling alliance's election strategy and the decisions made during the Dubai meetings.

Earlier, a spokesperson for JUI-F highlighted that the entire leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was unaware of the Dubai meeting, emphasizing that it was their right to raise concerns as it could lead to political damage if the tenure of assemblies is extended.

The spokesperson also revealed that Zardari had proposed the idea of removing Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion to showcase street power and expedite elections. The details regarding the backers of this proposal will be disclosed in due course. JUI-F expressed its support for holding elections immediately after the removal of the PTI government, echoing PM Shehbaz's statement on the dissolution of assemblies at the end of their term.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif instructed key members of the PML-N to intensify their election campaign efforts in preparation for the anticipated general election, expected to take place in October. He urged the party stalwarts to expedite the process and introduce fresh faces to rejuvenate the party's image and enhance its prospects in the upcoming election. The party aims to complete the ticket distribution process by August or September to ensure timely participation of its candidates. Additionally, discussions are underway to determine the final date of Nawaz's return to Pakistan. While currently in Saudi Arabia, Nawaz has been engaging in meetings with influential leaders and consulting his legal team to strategize his comeback.