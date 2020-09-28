UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Khokar Asks CCPO Lahore For Fair Inquiry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:20 PM

Nawaz Khokar asks CCPO Lahore for fair inquiry

The meeting of Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights chaired by Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar was held here on Monday on motorway incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The meeting of Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights chaired by Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar was held here on Monday on motorway incident.

The CCPO Lahore Omar Sheikh on summons of the committee attended the meeting.

The committee had issued summons to the CCPO for not attending the last meeting.

The CCPO briefed the committee on the police investigation into the incident of rape of a woman on the motorway.

He informed the committee about the progress of the investigation and said that the victim started her journey at 1:30 pm.

"We ourselves have to be sensitive in these matters", the chairman of the committee said.

He asked the CCPO to make fair inquiry of the incident.

