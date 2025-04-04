Nawaz lauds PM, his team for reducing power tariffs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday for reducing electricity tariff.

In his message, issued here, Nawaz also lauded efforts of prime minister's team for reducing power tariffs for domestic and industrial consumers.

He said that country was moving in the right direction, adding that reduction in electricity price would not only provide relief to people but also help increase country's exports.

The PML-N government always provided economic relief to people, he said and added that continuous reduction in inflation was a proof of good economic policies of the PML-N government.

The PML-N president said that development avenues were opening in the country and youngsters would get employment.