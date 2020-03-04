UrduPoint.com
Nawaz-league Cry On Govt Letter Illogical : Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:58 PM

Nawaz-league cry on govt letter illogical : Minister

Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that it would be Mian Nawaz Sharif's decision either he want to live as a court absconder or surrender before the law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that it would be Mian Nawaz Sharif's decision either he want to live as a court absconder or surrender before the law.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that Nawaz Sharif was prime minister of the country thrice in the past, adding that he should came back as per his commitment.

He said that hue and cry of N-league after a letter by Federal government to the British government is illogical, added that Nawaz Sharif was allowed to go abroad for eight weeks but still no details of his treatment was being provided to the government.

The minister said If Nawaz Sharif was not well then he should inform the government about the medicaltreatment being provided to him over there. "Punjab cabinet, while keeping in view all these facts, hadmade an absolute correct decision for not recommending to extend Nawaz Sharif's bail", he added.

