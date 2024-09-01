Nawaz Lifeblood, Pride Of Nation: Azma
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Sunday former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Mian Nawaz Sharif "is the lifeblood, honor and pride of the nation".
In response to a statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) main leader Asad Qaiser, she said Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power and put it on the road to progress, and his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, saved the country from bankruptcy, when former PTI government had pushed it into severe crises. The minister said that Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, was currently serving the people of Punjab day and night as the chief minister of Punjab.
She said Nawaz Sharif is a leader who talks about the country and the nation.
Azma Bokhari said Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan and established governments both at the Federal and provincial levels, and his brother Shehbaz Sharif was working tirelessly for the country’s progress. The day was not far when Pakistan would stand on its own feet, and those dreaming of Pakistan’s bankruptcy would be defeated, she added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi issues directives to ensure women representation in syndicate, senate in universities1 minute ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq pays tribute to Syed Ali Shah Geelani1 minute ago
-
German CG visits MALC Healthcare Center in Tando Jan Mohammad1 minute ago
-
Syed Ali Gilani’s legacy celebrated at the Youth Conference in Pallandri1 minute ago
-
Gomal University to confer honorary PhD degree to Olympian Arshad Nadeem2 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrests 52 suspects, recovers arms2 minutes ago
-
9 dead, 1,346 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Abbottabad releases performance report for August 202412 minutes ago
-
Ramesh lays foundation stone of new building for Sikh pilgrims12 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls health a fundamental right of every citizen12 minutes ago
-
Child Protection Court appeals for parents of abandoned child found in Abbottabad21 minutes ago
-
Islamabad’s green initiatives model for other cities: Romina Khurshid22 minutes ago