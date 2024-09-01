Open Menu

Nawaz Lifeblood, Pride Of Nation: Azma

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Nawaz lifeblood, pride of nation: Azma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Sunday former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Mian Nawaz Sharif "is the lifeblood, honor and pride of the nation".

In response to a statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) main leader Asad Qaiser, she said Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power and put it on the road to progress, and his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, saved the country from bankruptcy, when former PTI government had pushed it into severe crises. The minister said that Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, was currently serving the people of Punjab day and night as the chief minister of Punjab.

She said Nawaz Sharif is a leader who talks about the country and the nation.

Azma Bokhari said Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan and established governments both at the Federal and provincial levels, and his brother Shehbaz Sharif was working tirelessly for the country’s progress. The day was not far when Pakistan would stand on its own feet, and those dreaming of Pakistan’s bankruptcy would be defeated, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Information Minister Punjab Nuclear Road Progress Sunday Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

19 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

19 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

23 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

23 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

23 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan