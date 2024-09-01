Nawaz lifeblood, pride of nation: Azma

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Sunday former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N President Mian Nawaz Sharif "is the lifeblood, honor and pride of the nation".

In response to a statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) main leader Asad Qaiser, she said Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power and put it on the road to progress, and his brother, Shehbaz Sharif, saved the country from bankruptcy, when former PTI government had pushed it into severe crises. The minister said that Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, was currently serving the people of Punjab day and night as the chief minister of Punjab.

She said Nawaz Sharif is a leader who talks about the country and the nation.

Azma Bokhari said Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan and established governments both at the Federal and provincial levels, and his brother Shehbaz Sharif was working tirelessly for the country’s progress. The day was not far when Pakistan would stand on its own feet, and those dreaming of Pakistan’s bankruptcy would be defeated, she added.