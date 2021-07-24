Nawaz like people become part of international conspiracies: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said sending Nawaz Sharif to go abroad was dangerous as such people became helpful in international conspiracies.

In a tweet, he said meeting of Pakistan Muslim League leader Nawaz Sharif with Hamdullah Mohib, a biggest ally of Indian intelligence agency RAW in Afghanistan wasmajor manifestation of that kind of activity.

He said that Modi, Mohib and Amrullah Saleh, enemies of Pakistan, were friends of Nawaz Sharif.\932