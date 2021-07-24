UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Like People Become Part Of International Conspiracies: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Nawaz like people become part of international conspiracies: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday said sending Nawaz Sharif to go abroad was dangerous as such people became helpful in international conspiracies.

In a tweet, he said meeting of Pakistan Muslim League leader Nawaz Sharif with Hamdullah Mohib, a biggest ally of Indian intelligence agency RAW in Afghanistan wasmajor manifestation of that kind of activity.

He said that Modi, Mohib and Amrullah Saleh, enemies of Pakistan, were friends of Nawaz Sharif.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Afghanistan Muslim

Recent Stories

Youth’s most favored smartphone Infinix NOTE 10 ..

1 hour ago

The HUAWEI BAND 6 opens Pre-bookings Nationwide

1 hour ago

Careem bags three awards including ‘Most Innovat ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 24 July 2021

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Al Matrooshi bears UAE flag In Tokyo Olympics open ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.