Nawaz Likely To Arrive In Pakistan Before Eid, Claims Ex-senator

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Former Senator hailing from Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Chaudhry Saud Majeed on Wednesday claimed that the party's supremo Nawaz Sharif was planning to return to the country in the month of Ramazan

According to him, this assumption he concluded while meeting the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London. He expressed his views while talking to the media persons at the 'Meet the Press' program held at Bahawalpur Press Club here.

"I had visited the residence of Nawaz Sharif in London and held a meeting with him," adding that Nawaz was likely to arrive in Pakistan in the holy month of Ramazan just before Eid-Ul-Fitr.

The former senator also credited Nawaz for putting the country on the track of development. "Credit goes to Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for launching mega development projects, constructing motorways, and making the country an economic power," he said.

The PML(N) ex-senator said the country got rid of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) program during the tenure of Nawaz, also adding that then the national exchequer had enough reserves and the economy was progressing.

In reply to a question, he said Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of PML-N Marryam Nawaz had been assigned tasks from her father to reorganize the party, mobilize the youth and activate the social media wing of the party.

Moreover, he claimed that the government so far had not taken any final decision to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. "The decision to arrest Imran Khan was yet to be taken," he said.

