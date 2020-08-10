UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Made Foreign Assets Through Black Money: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

Nawaz made foreign assets through black money: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had made foreign assets and properties through black money.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif had always preferred to live abroad to enjoy luxurious life.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had done corruption and money laundering of billions of Dollars.

Fawad said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution which was carrying out accountability process against looters and plunderers without any political influence.

He said the accountability of corrupt elements was one of the priorities of the present government, adding that after recovery of the looted money from corrupt elements, it would be utilized for the welfare and development of the country and masses.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Technology Money From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

1 hour ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

1 hour ago

Treasury, opposition condemns shooting in Lahore m ..

3 minutes ago

National Minorities Day to be observed tomorrow

3 minutes ago

Rain/wind thundershowers forecast on Tuesday

3 minutes ago

CSAC calls on KP Governor

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.