Nawaz Made Futile Attempt To Use Opposition: Chohan

Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:12 PM

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said Nawaz Sharif had made a futile attempt to use the opposition for his vested interests

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Tuesday said Nawaz Sharif had made a futile attempt to use the opposition for his vested interests.

His speech at the All Parties Conference (APC) showed that his political and economic interests were in line with those of anti-Pakistan elements, he added in a statement.

Chohan said Nawaz's over an hour long speech had wasted Shehbaz Sharif's two years of political hard work.

He stated that Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Zardari, and son of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, who had spoken against the state institutions at the APC, were hypocrites. The APC had fully exposed the "All Pakistan Lootmar Association" and the people would not let them succeed again in the election, he added.

