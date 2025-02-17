Open Menu

Nawaz, Maryam Discuss Welfare Projects, Future Political Strategy With MPAs

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Members of Punjab Assembly from Sahiwal, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and

Baha­walnagar divisions on Monday met with PML-N President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

During the meeting, public welfare projects and a future political strategy were discussed. Nawaz Sharif said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was making sincere efforts to steer the country out of challenges and due to his hard work the country had achieved economic stability. He said it was very unfortunate that corruption, economic instability, inflation and bad behaviour were outcomes of the so-called change. He said that the PML-N had said goodbye to the International Monetary Fund as its narrative was to make country prosperous.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that the public service mission was taken as a challenge. She also thanked the party leadership for reposing trust in her.

The MPAs said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif had always solved problems of the people. They said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had worked with great speed to bring economic stability to the country.

They said that the entire province was being served above all political considerations. "Every province is demanding public service similar to that of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz," they said and added that the Green Pakistan Initiative was a revolutionary step.

PML-N senior leader Pervaiz Rasheed, Advisor to PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rashid Nasarullah was present in the meeting.

The MPAs included Pir Walayat Shah, Malik Qasim Nadeem, Muhammad Arshad Malik, Naveed Aslam Khan Lodhi, Rana Riaz Ahmad, Muhammad Akbar Hayat Haraj, Osama Fazal, Amir Hayat Haraj, Babar Hassan Abid, Chaudhry Zia ur Rehman, Rana Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Asghar Hayat Haraj.

