Nawaz, Maryam Discuss Welfare Projects, Future Political Strategy With MPAs
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Members of Punjab Assembly from Sahiwal, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and
Bahawalnagar divisions on Monday met with PML-N President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
During the meeting, public welfare projects and a future political strategy were discussed. Nawaz Sharif said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was making sincere efforts to steer the country out of challenges and due to his hard work the country had achieved economic stability. He said it was very unfortunate that corruption, economic instability, inflation and bad behaviour were outcomes of the so-called change. He said that the PML-N had said goodbye to the International Monetary Fund as its narrative was to make country prosperous.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that the public service mission was taken as a challenge. She also thanked the party leadership for reposing trust in her.
The MPAs said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif had always solved problems of the people. They said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had worked with great speed to bring economic stability to the country.
They said that the entire province was being served above all political considerations. "Every province is demanding public service similar to that of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz," they said and added that the Green Pakistan Initiative was a revolutionary step.
PML-N senior leader Pervaiz Rasheed, Advisor to PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rashid Nasarullah was present in the meeting.
The MPAs included Pir Walayat Shah, Malik Qasim Nadeem, Muhammad Arshad Malik, Naveed Aslam Khan Lodhi, Rana Riaz Ahmad, Muhammad Akbar Hayat Haraj, Osama Fazal, Amir Hayat Haraj, Babar Hassan Abid, Chaudhry Zia ur Rehman, Rana Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Asghar Hayat Haraj.
Recent Stories
UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturday in Dubai
Middle East International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis concludes in Dubai
Ministry of Health organises forum on ethics of AI in healthcare sector
China showcases cutting-edge defence technologies at IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
India’s MIL showcases advanced ammunition at NAVDEX 2025
UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic
Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..
‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..
GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait
Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025
NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Capital preparations for colorful Jashn-e-Baharan festival6 minutes ago
-
Truck driver of relief goods' convoy injured in firing6 minutes ago
-
Khyber district administration finalizes Ramazan relief plan6 minutes ago
-
Traders call for relief to consumers during Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
Nawaz, Maryam discuss welfare projects, future political strategy with MPAs6 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to provide complete security for Champions Trophy: Sharjeel6 minutes ago
-
Pak-Australia Business Council delegation meets Commerce minister6 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur to Hold Open Court in Jacobabad on Tuesday6 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses contempt proceeding against Registrar, Deputy Registrar6 minutes ago
-
PEC establishes Special Desks to facilitate engineering graduates16 minutes ago
-
Non-custom paid items seized at Faisalabad International Airport16 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad orders strict implementation of price list & action against overpricing16 minutes ago