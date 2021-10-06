UrduPoint.com

Nawaz, Maryam Failed To Provide Solid Evidence To Trial Courts: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:13 PM

Nawaz, Maryam failed to provide solid evidence to trial courts: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar had failed to provide solid evidence of their money and assets to trial courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar had failed to provide solid evidence of their money and assets to trial courts. Sharif family was following the agenda of Modi's government and trying to malign the national institutions for personal gains, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, were hiding behind the institutions to get rid of corruption and money laundering cases, he stated. Commenting on National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Ordinance, he said Opposition parties should not show any concerns over the Ordinance because there were forums in the Parliament to discuss important matters of public interest.

Replying to a question about NAB chief, he said retired Justice Javed would continue the work till the appointment of new chief of the accountability bureau.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption National Accountability Bureau Parliament Money Muslim Family TV Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UN envoy calls for 'inclusive settlement' to end Y ..

UN envoy calls for 'inclusive settlement' to end Yemen war

25 seconds ago
 Provinces urged to follow Punjab, ICT in bringing ..

Provinces urged to follow Punjab, ICT in bringing down flour prices

26 seconds ago
 MQM (P) Member Coordination Committee invites busi ..

MQM (P) Member Coordination Committee invites business community to participate ..

28 seconds ago
 Education is top priority of govt: Arslan

Education is top priority of govt: Arslan

29 seconds ago
 UN Has Not Received Request From Taliban for $90Ml ..

UN Has Not Received Request From Taliban for $90Mln to Pay Energy Bills - Spokes ..

34 seconds ago
 Zahir's parents move Supreme Court for bail

Zahir's parents move Supreme Court for bail

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.