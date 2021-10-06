Nawaz, Maryam failed to provide solid evidence to trial courts: Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar had failed to provide solid evidence of their money and assets to trial courts. Sharif family was following the agenda of Modi's government and trying to malign the national institutions for personal gains, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, were hiding behind the institutions to get rid of corruption and money laundering cases, he stated. Commenting on National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Ordinance, he said Opposition parties should not show any concerns over the Ordinance because there were forums in the Parliament to discuss important matters of public interest.

Replying to a question about NAB chief, he said retired Justice Javed would continue the work till the appointment of new chief of the accountability bureau.