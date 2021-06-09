UrduPoint.com
Nawaz, Maryam Have No Future In Country's Politics: Asad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 11:50 PM

Nawaz, Maryam have no future in country's politics: Asad

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Wednesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and her daughter Maryam Nawaz were champion of corruption and had no future in country's politics.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were involved in massive corruption by plundering the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president was trying to blackmail the government to get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), but she would not be succeeded in her designs.

He said both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had adopted anti-state narrative by criticizing and attacking the national institutions to make happy Pakistan's biggest enemy India.

He said the government was committed from day one to take stern and indiscriminate actions against mafias in order to recover the looted national wealth from them.

To a query, he said the PML-N government had signed expensive power projects and it had also left fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans.

Asad Umar said the incumbent government was improving the national economy due to its prudent economic policies.

