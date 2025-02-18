Nawaz, Maryam meet MPAs, discuss future political strategies

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 10:13 PM

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) to discuss public welfare projects and the party’s future political strategies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) to discuss public welfare projects and the party’s future political strategies.

MPAs from Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Rajanpur, and DG Khan were included in the meeting.

During the meeting, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif expressed optimism about the country’s economic recovery, citing a likely turnaround with a reduction in inflation and interest rates. He stated, “Allah Almighty is making things easier. The reduction in the policy rate has increased business confidence, and after challenging economic conditions, inflation is decreasing, which will bring more relief to the people.” He also highlighted the resumption of construction work and the international recognition of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s efforts.

Nawaz Sharif further emphasized that the opposition’s focus on negativity and hatred contrasts with PML-N’s record of serving the country, especially in the fields of politics, defense, and development. He noted, “Had the continuity of development not been disrupted, the country would have been much further ahead, and the people would not have had to suffer.

CM Maryam Nawaz acknowledged the trust placed in her by the party, leadership, and the people of Punjab. She said, “It is a big responsibility to meet the high standards of public service set by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.”

MPAs in attendance praised the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, highlighting that, even in difficult times, Nawaz Sharif provided hope and demonstrated unmatched patriotism. They commended the swift, transparent, and high-quality development in Punjab, spanning various sectors such as education, health, agriculture, industry, and the environment. They also noted the increasing popularity of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, particularly among women and youth, and appreciated her efforts in advancing the welfare of farmers and the agriculture sector.

Senior party leaders, including Senator Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Rashid Nasrullah, were present at the meeting. Other notable attendees included Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channer, Provincial Minister for Irrigation Muhammad Kazim Pirzada, and several other provincial ministers and assembly members.

