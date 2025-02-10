Nawaz, Maryam meet party MPAs

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to the Lahore Division, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to the Lahore Division, here on Monday.

Matters pertaining to public welfare projects and future political strategies were discussed in the meeting.

The participants paid tribute to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's strives on undertaking development works and public welfare projects in Punjab. These projects included Suthra Punjab, Kisan Card, Green Tractor Scheme, modern agricultural machinery, provision of Honhaar Scholarship program, construction and rehabilitation of roads, Dhee Rani program, up-gradation of basic and rural health centres along with revamping entire health system in the province.

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, while speaking to the assembly members, expressed his hope that Pakistan would "take off" once again and acknowledged that Shehbaz Sharif is working very hard to change the destiny of dear homeland. He noted that after a long time, happiness and satisfaction are clearly visible among the people in Lahore and Punjab. He expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for giving PML-N an opportunity to serve the masses wholeheartedly once again, adding, "Our journey to serve the masses will continue unabated." He said that Allah Almighty has enabled the incumbent government for putting the country on the path of progress and prosperity at a swift pace. He said that Allah Almighty has saved the country from getting derailed and falling into a pit, adding that he has seen many ups and downs in his life. He underscored that whenever PML-N comes into power, the country makes rapid progress. He said that if Pakistan had not been derailed and the journey of the 1990s had continued, the country would have been much further ahead in terms of development and progress. He said that reduction in inflation has given the general public a sigh of relief.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif added that the policy rate decreasing from 22 to 12 percent is a sign of positive economic improvement along with moving in the right direction.

The Assembly Members acknowledged that every sector of Punjab province is moving towards progress and development in a short span of one year and CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the pride of Punjab. They added that PM Shehbaz Sharif and CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif have set a new bright example of Pakistan's development, progress and public service. They said that the traditions of both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are being carried out in an unprecedented and remarkable manner. They further commented that whenever PML-N comes into power, the country attains development, progress and prosperity in every sector. They further said that CM Maryam Nawaz has initiated an exemplary precedent of reforming the governance system by introducing a transparent system of e-tendering in Punjab. They said that the journey of equal and quality development is swiftly moving forward on the basis of merit in the province.

The Chief Minister, while addressing the Assembly members, she added, "By the grace of Allah Almighty, Nawaz Sharif is the name of Pakistan's development, and we are all his soldiers."

Senior party leaders Senator Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Rashid Nasrullah were present in the meeting. Samiullah Khan, Ghazali Saleem Butt, Muhammad Riaz, Mujtaba Shuja- ur- Rehman, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Sohail Shaukat Butt, Malik Muhammad Waheed, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Malik Ghulam Habib Awan and Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz, Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, Malik Shahbaz Ali Khokhar, Imran Javed, Rana Rashid Minhas, Muhammad Ans Mehmood, Irfan Shafi Khokhar, Bilal Yasin, Marghoob Ahmed, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar also participated in the meeting.