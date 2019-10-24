Nawaz, Maryam not 'political prisoners' but involved in corruption cases: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said it was unfortunate that a segment of the society was presenting Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz as 'political prisoners,' contrary to the fact that the Sharif family had been involved in billions of rupees corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said it was unfortunate that a segment of the society was presenting Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz as 'political prisoners,' contrary to the fact that the Sharif family had been involved in billions of rupees corruption cases.

He, in a statement, said there must be a uniformed law for all citizens so that the goal of a progressive society could be achieved, adding there should be no blackmailing on any issue.

The minister said the elements, who wanted to stage sit-in and create chaos, should be dealt as per the law without showing any leniency.

He said the handful marchers would get nothing and their show would flop.