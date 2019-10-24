UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz, Maryam Not 'political Prisoners' But Involved In Corruption Cases: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:07 PM

Nawaz, Maryam not 'political prisoners' but involved in corruption cases: Fawad

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said it was unfortunate that a segment of the society was presenting Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz as 'political prisoners,' contrary to the fact that the Sharif family had been involved in billions of rupees corruption cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said it was unfortunate that a segment of the society was presenting Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz as 'political prisoners,' contrary to the fact that the Sharif family had been involved in billions of rupees corruption cases.

He, in a statement, said there must be a uniformed law for all citizens so that the goal of a progressive society could be achieved, adding there should be no blackmailing on any issue.

The minister said the elements, who wanted to stage sit-in and create chaos, should be dealt as per the law without showing any leniency.

He said the handful marchers would get nothing and their show would flop.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Corruption Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Family All Billion

Recent Stories

Govt's negotiating team should bring PM's resignat ..

1 minute ago

NUST holds high-level roundtable on water

4 minutes ago

Sahiwal killings: victim family says "it was an ac ..

32 minutes ago

Multan dengue, polio free district says DC Amer Kh ..

5 minutes ago

Sugar Cess committee amended estimate funds of thr ..

5 minutes ago

Lebanese President Ready to Meet With Protesters' ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.