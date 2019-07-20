UrduPoint.com
Nawaz, Maryam Offered A Deal Before Panama Verdict: Khurram Dastgir

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 20 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 11:51 AM

Nawaz, Maryam offered a deal before Panama verdict: Khurram Dastgir

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were asked to leave politics and then there can be a deal.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 20th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Khurram Dastgir Khan has revealed that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were made an offer before the Panama case verdict.

Speaking in a tv show, he said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were asked to leave politics and then there can be a deal. This offer was made a few months before Panama verdict, he added.

He appealed Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders to expose the people who made these offers.

At the same time, Punjab minister Samsam Bukhari claimed that a recommendation had come from abroad regarding the PML-N and their Names will soon be revealed.

Bukhari said that they are under government restrictions but since Maryam Nawaz is not bound, she can take the names.

The government insists that the opposition parties would not get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) unless they return the looted money.

It stressed that the opposition parties including Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and PML-N had only one point agenda to save their money amassed through the corruption.

The PTI claims that the purpose of opposition parties to join hands is also to put pressure on the government to get NRO.

