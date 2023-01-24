UrduPoint.com

Nawaz, Maryam To Lead Election Campaign In Punjab, KPK: Hanif Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 10:23 PM

Nawaz, Maryam to lead election campaign in Punjab, KPK: Hanif Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said that PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz would lead the election campaign in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday said that PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz would lead the election campaign in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

Talking to the media at the Lahore High Court (LHC) here, he said that resignations had come and had also been accepted. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan made a political mistake and he had to bear the consequences, Abbasi added.

He said that the governor would announce the date for the elections as per law and the constitution, adding that the constitution and law could not be subject to Imran Khan.

To a question about Bilawal Bhutto's wish for prime ministership, he said, "We should not object to it." The election would not be contested from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, he said and added, "We will contest the elections separately and the PML-N has its status and it will succeed."Earlier, Hanif Abbasi appeared before an LHC division bench in connection with his appeal against trial court sentence in ephedrine case.

The division bench adjourned hearing of the appeal till February 1.

