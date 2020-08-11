UrduPoint.com
Nawaz, Maryam's Cases Should Be Reached Into Logical Conclusion: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Nawaz, Maryam's cases should be reached into logical conclusion: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said the corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were based on authenticity and should be reached into logical conclusion.

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were involved in massive corruption and money laundering and had looted national exchequer ruthlessly.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would not make any compromise on accountability process against corrupts and plunderers.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had no personal enmity with anybody but he had cleared principle stance on corruption and accountability against looters.

He said Maryam Nawaz had made today's hearing in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore as a political event to achieve mileage.

He observed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz seen more divided in today's incident as several leaders such as Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Rana Tanveer Hussain did not appeared along with Maryam, he added.

