UrduPoint.com

Nawaz, Muqam Meet In Jeddah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Nawaz, Muqam meet in Jeddah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister Amir Engineer Amir Muqam on Monday held a one-on-one meeting with former Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Jeddah to discuss the current political and economic situation of the country, with a specific focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Later, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz also joined the meeting.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who is also chief of PML-N extended his congratulations to Engineer Amir Muqam for performing Umrah, and stressed the importance of maintaining discipline within the party, while also commending his efforts for the party.

Advisor to the PM expressed his congratulations to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on their Umrah pilgrimage and praised Nawaz leadership for saving the country from terrorism and load shedding, constructing motorways, and bringing economic stability to the country.

He expressed his confidence that with Allah's blessings, Pakistan would overcome its current crises.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Load Shedding Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Amir Muqam Jeddah From

Recent Stories

Maqta Gateway acquires TTEK Inc. to serve internat ..

Maqta Gateway acquires TTEK Inc. to serve international markets with single wind ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th April 2023

4 hours ago
 25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid ..

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid Al Fitr holiday

13 hours ago
 Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax ..

Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax law: Ministry of Finance

15 hours ago
 UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship D ..

UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II - Group B

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.