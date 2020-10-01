Nawaz must be brought back to serve remaining sentence: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday said Nawaz Sharif, a convict and fugitive from law, must be brought back to serve his remaining sentence.

Nawaz Sharif has fooled the courts, legal process and people of Pakistan and was now mocking the (judicial) system from safe heaven, he tweeted.

The remarks of Islamabad High Court about Nawaz were the only reality and legality of his existence.