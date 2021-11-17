UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Must Return From Abroad, If He Respect Courts: SACM Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 06:40 PM

Nawaz must return from abroad, if he respect courts: SACM Punjab

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information (SACM) Hassan Khawar on Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif should return the country from abroad, if he had any respect for the courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information (SACM) Hassan Khawar on Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif should return the country from abroad, if he had any respect for the courts.

"If Nawaz Sharif was innocent, he should have not opted to remain in self-exile", he said while commenting on the media talk of Maryam Safdar.

He reminded that it was Maryam Safdar who had presented the evidences of Calibri Font and letter of Qatari prince before the courts.

He expressed astonishment that Nawaz and his company never feared of presenting fake evidences.

