Nawaz offers bribe to UK firm: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday said that as usual former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif tried to buy his way out by offering a bribe to UK firm.

In a tweet, he said that like the rest of the world, Broadsheet CEO also considered Prime Minister Imran Khan to be a man of integrity.