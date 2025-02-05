Nawaz Offers Condolences On Prince Karim Aga Khan Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 10:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) PML-N President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of Ismaili community.
In his condolence message issued here, he said that services of Prince Karim Aga Khan for promotion of education, health and culture would be remembered.
He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Aga Khan family, the Ismaili community and all those who were touched by his extraordinary life and work.
Recent Stories
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..
UAE's first AI open competition for school students launched
Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emirate of Dubai, Government of Dub ..
Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister champions role of technology in t ..
UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Palestinian rights
UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ties, regional developments
ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..
AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry
DEWA, ABB Smart Power Division strengthen partnership for smart energy innovatio ..
UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference in Abu Dhabi
9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launched
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nawaz offers condolences on Prince Karim Aga Khan death5 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Bar condemns Indian atrocities in IIOK15 minutes ago
-
Seminar, rally pledge support to Kashmiris25 minutes ago
-
Exhibition at FAC on Kashmir Solidarity Day45 minutes ago
-
AJK President urges global intervention on Kashmir, slams India's 'fascist' regime55 minutes ago
-
CM KP expresses condolences on passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan1 hour ago
-
Grand celebration held to mark birth anniversaries of grandson of Holy Prophet1 hour ago
-
Kohat Division takes leap in education with inauguration of higher secondary school building1 hour ago
-
Environmental expert urges action as Pakistan faces decreased rainfall, water shortages1 hour ago
-
Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirms support for Kashmiris1 hour ago
-
Atta Tarar grieved over demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan1 hour ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day marked with renewed pledge for freedom1 hour ago