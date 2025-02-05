Nawaz offers condolences on Prince Karim Aga Khan death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) PML-N President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of Ismaili community.

In his condolence message issued here, he said that services of Prince Karim Aga Khan for promotion of education, health and culture would be remembered.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Aga Khan family, the Ismaili community and all those who were touched by his extraordinary life and work.