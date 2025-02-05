Open Menu

Nawaz Offers Condolences On Prince Karim Aga Khan Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Nawaz offers condolences on Prince Karim Aga Khan death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) PML-N President Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of Ismaili community.

In his condolence message issued here, he said that services of Prince Karim Aga Khan for promotion of education, health and culture would be remembered.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Aga Khan family, the Ismaili community and all those who were touched by his extraordinary life and work.

Recent Stories

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..

few seconds
 UAE's first AI open competition for school student ..

UAE's first AI open competition for school students launched

8 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emira ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emirate of Dubai, Government of Dub ..

15 minutes ago
 Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister cha ..

Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister champions role of technology in t ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Pales ..

UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Palestinian rights

1 hour ago
 UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ti ..

UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

1 hour ago
ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaki ..

ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustai ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..

1 hour ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, te ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry

1 hour ago
 DEWA, ABB Smart Power Division strengthen partners ..

DEWA, ABB Smart Power Division strengthen partnership for smart energy innovatio ..

1 hour ago
 UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Co ..

UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launc ..

9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launched

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan