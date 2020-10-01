Nawaz playing political gimmicks to get NRO: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Thursday said Nawaz Sharif was playing political gimmicks to build pressure on the incumbent government to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Thursday said Nawaz Sharif was playing political gimmicks to build pressure on the incumbent government to get national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif was consistently speaking lies as he had also claimed that he did not sign any agreement when he proceeded to Jeddah during the General Musharraf's regime.

He said whenever anti-graft watchdog tightened the noose around Nawaz Sharif, he tried to react as a revolutionary leader.

Shahbaz said this time, Nawaz Sharif was making futile efforts to misguide the people as they were very much acquainted with his filthy politics now.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government brought the country at the brink of bankruptcy through its obsolete policies and looted the national wealth ruthlessly and moreover, laundered money in the Names of employees.