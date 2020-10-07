UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Playing Political Jargons To Bring Maryam In Limelight Of National Politics: Faisal Vowda

Wed 07th October 2020

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda Tuesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was playing political jargons in a bid to make his daughter Maryam Nawaz a leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vowda Tuesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was playing political jargons in a bid to make his daughter Maryam Nawaz a leader.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were convicted by the court and they should be treated as per law of the land, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Nawaz Sharif was also an absconder he said and added no one was above the law.

Commenting on first information report (FIR), registered against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, he said the prime minister had expressed reservation over the issue.

However, he said the narrative given by Nawaz Sharif was not in the favour of the country as it was in the favour of India.

To a question about status of the FIR against PML-N leaders, he said Barrister Shahzad Akbar had explained the matter before the cabinet.

He said if any one found not guilty, the FIR would be abolished without delay.

