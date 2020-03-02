UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nawaz Plea For Exemption From Personal Appearance Allowed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:22 PM

Nawaz plea for exemption from personal appearance allowed

An Accountability Court Monday allowed an application for exemption from personal appearance to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court Monday allowed an application for exemption from personal appearance to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

In its one-page written verdict released here on Monday, Duty Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan observed that since the reference had not been filed, therefore, the application for exemption from personal appearance was allowed.

The court heard the matter last week, wherein a counsel on behalf of Nawaz Sharif filed the application seeking exemption from personal appearance in the case.

He said Nawaz Sharif was scheduled to undergo various tests in London and he would come back after being declared fit by the doctors.

The court will take up the matter on March 30.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already exempted PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz from personal appearance till the filling of reference on the matter.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London March From Court

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates AED6 million to support Ata ..

11 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports first COVID-19 case

26 minutes ago

WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

41 minutes ago

US Sanctions 2 Chinese Nationals in N. Korean Cryp ..

4 minutes ago

Six Mali soldiers killed in checkpoint attack: arm ..

4 minutes ago

WHO sends medics to Iran, where virus toll jumps t ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.