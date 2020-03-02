Nawaz plea for exemption from personal appearance allowed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :An Accountability Court Monday allowed an application for exemption from personal appearance to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

In its one-page written verdict released here on Monday, Duty Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan observed that since the reference had not been filed, therefore, the application for exemption from personal appearance was allowed.

The court heard the matter last week, wherein a counsel on behalf of Nawaz Sharif filed the application seeking exemption from personal appearance in the case.

He said Nawaz Sharif was scheduled to undergo various tests in London and he would come back after being declared fit by the doctors.

The court will take up the matter on March 30.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already exempted PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz from personal appearance till the filling of reference on the matter.