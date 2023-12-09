Nawaz pledges putting country on road to development again

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif has said he played an active role in steering the country out of crisis in the past, and he would put it on the road to development again.

Addressing the 6th parliamentary board meeting of the party at the PML-N Secretariat here on Saturday, he said the nation faced critical circumstances during the last four years. He said Pakistan was heading towards development during his tenure as the prime minister in 2017, but the development journey was halted and an incompetent government was imposed on the nation, which sabotaged development projects like China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and others.

The former prime minster recalled that economic indicators of the country were also improving at that time and world had acknowledge those improvements, adding that Pakistani rupee was stable and maintained its worth in his previous four-year tenure, but after that its rate started depreciating with each passing day.

Nawaz said the PML-N always achieved public mandate on the basis of its performance, adding that his party had provided services at every front including economical, political, defence and foreign affairs. He recalled that Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi had come to Pakistan during the PML-N tenure, stressing the need for resolving issues and establishing strong ties with neighbouring countries.

He said Pakistan would have defaulted if the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had not decided to intervene as everything had paralysed by 2022, the last year which saw the removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government through a no-confidence motion.

Nawaz Sharif said politicians should come forward with an objective to serve masses and everyone interested in politics must set his goal to develop the country. He added that politicians should be aware of true spirit of their duties that was not only their loud speeches in parliament or their Constituencies but serving the people.

He said that politicians should be very well aware of services delivery among the masses so that one should step in politics with a comprehensive plan and programme, adding that progress from the grassroots to national level should be the motto of politicians.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, Senator Ishaq Dar, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Saad Rafique, Pervez Rasheed, Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq and candidates, who had applied for the party tickets from Attock, Chakwal, Talagang and Jhelum, were present.