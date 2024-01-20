Open Menu

Nawaz Possess Formula To Tackle Inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2024 | 06:28 PM

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

The PML-N spokesperson says those who are shedding tears now have booked her and many others under the terrorism charges.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb on Saturday said that the formula to tackle inflation lied with party’s Supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Aurangzeb mentioned that those who are shedding tears over the playing field of Level-Playing booked them under charges of terrorism.

“This is the case under terrorism charges for which I appeared in court today,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to the reporters on the premises of an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

The former Federal minister said that the formula to rid the country of inflation is in Nawaz Sharif's possession.

She said, “Whenever Nawaz Sharif comes to power, he provides employment to the youth, and gets rid of inflation and ensures employment opportunities are part of our manifesto,”.

While criticizing the founder of the PTI, she stated that those who used to turn a lad into a leader are now facing the consequences of their actions.

Maryam Aurangzeb stated that the Muslim League (N) has formed a political alliance, and we have not given tickets to anyone. It is the discretion of our political allies to grant tickets to whomever they wish.

