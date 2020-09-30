Nawaz posture himself as revolutionary leader whenever noose tightened against him: Shafqat Mehmood

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif always try to posture himself as a revolutionary leader whenever felt that the noose was tightened against him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Wednesday said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif always try to posture himself as a revolutionary leader whenever felt that the noose was tightened against him.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said every child of the country was aware about the corruption stories of Sharif family.

Nawaz Sharif was always faced slogans against him by angry mobs outside his residence in London.

Shafqat Mehmood said whenever the PML-N leadership was questioned about their income sources for buying Avenfield Apartments, they just have a "Qatari letter" to present as a proof.