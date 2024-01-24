Open Menu

Nawaz Questions Reasons Behind His Ouster In Nanakana’s Sahib Power Show

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM

The PML-N supremo makes promises to build educational institutions, hospitals and to build a stadium in Nankana Sahib.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif that that he was not an imported prime minister and he did not know that enmity did they have to handcuff him.

“What was the animosity against Nawaz Sharif? Was it because Nawaz Sharif ended load shedding? Who ended the 18-hour load shedding?,” asked Nawaz Sharif while addressing a gathering in Nankana Sahib on Wednesday.

Nawaz Sharif remarked on the peculiar scene unfolding in Nankana Sahib on Wednesday, raising a question if anyone had ever witnessed such a sight before.

He urged the crowd to speak and respond to his questions in yes or no. He lauded the workers and the supports for getting together amid chilling cold.

“ I traveled from Lahore to Nankana Sahib on the motorway. He emphasized that the motorway was constructed during their tenure in 2017, connecting Multan and extending towards Sukkur. However, the progress was obstructed by adversaries of development.

He asked the audience who was that person who restored peace in Karachi and in whose era was bread priced at 4 rupees, and sugar at 50 rupees per kilogram.

Nawaz Sharif asked about the employment opportunities for the youth during those times and questioned who built the motorways in Peshawar, Manshera, and Karachi.

He also said that he strengthened the country's nuclear capabilities and asked the people to reveal why and how Pakistanis were subjected to hardship when he was removed from the power.

“I can’t express pain that he felt about the people,” said Nawaz Sharif.

He declared that he was not an imported prime minister but a local one, and vowed to transform Nankana Sahib into a model city.

The PML-N Supremo also said that he would not forget the promises and committed to ensure development after coming into power.

He also promised to build hospitals, educational institutions, and provide essential facilities for the people of Nankana Sahib, saying that he would build colleges for girls and boys.

He also assured the people of Nankana that he would establish a state-of-the-art cricket stadium for children, making it a model city.

